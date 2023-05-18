Spain: Celebrating 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

Spanish Ambassador to China Rafael Dezcallar delivers a speech at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. Photo: Courtesy of Spanish Embassy in China.

Spanish Ambassador to China Rafael Dezcallar and representatives of Spanish residents in China attended the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on May 10. Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Deng Li, a vice foreign minister, were among the dignitaries present at the event.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain 50 years ago, under the strategic leadership of the two leaders, the two sides have always upheld mutual respect, equalityand mutual benefit of the initial establishment of diplomatic relations, China is willing to work together with Spain to fully implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and promote the opening of a new 50 years of relations between China and Spain, Lin said in his speech.Dezcallar said that Spain and China had a long history of friendly relations, which have been further strengthened in the past 50 years. Last March, the President of Spain Pedro Sanchez made a state visit to China and held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, further boosting bilateral relations."With the end of the COVID restrictions we must resume people-to-people contacts in education, business, journalism, and tourism, which are an essential bridge for our relations. This could also contribute to balance our trade and investment relations. Spain, which will have the rotatory presidency of the European Union in the second half of the year, will work to make 2023 a useful year, both in our bilateral relations and in the relations between China and the EU," said the ambassador.During the reception, the folk band gave a wonderful cultural performance, especially of famous Spanish songs with Chinese traditional instruments, which won a round of applause.The reception also held a ceremony to launch commemorative stamps for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Spain.