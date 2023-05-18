Belgium: Brussels Iris Festival Shanghai Celebration Night

Bruno Jans, the Consul General of Belgium in Shanghai, delivers a speech at the celebration night. Photo: Courtesy of Belgian Embassy in China

Recently, the Consulate General of Belgium in Shanghai, and his team, together with the International Affairs Agency of the Brussels-Capital Region and the Tourist Office, organized an evening of celebration of Brussels Iris Day in Shanghai.The event was supported and addressed by Bruno Jans, the Consul General of Belgium in Shanghai. Isabelle Grippa, the CEO of Brussels Foreign Investment and Trade Promotion Agency, delivered a video message introducing the yellow iris, the symbol of the Brussels Capital Region and its meaning. In addition, in the "Cultural Corner" guests were able to meet Tintin, the famous comic hero of Belgian Tintin Imagination, and in the "Lifestyle Zone" they got to know more about fashion, jewelry, and chocolate. Guests were also be able to taste beers from Belgium and beer experts shared the secrets of Brussels beer tradition.