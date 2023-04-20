Belgium: cultural exhibitions at embassy

Photography album More Than Mere Beauty Photo: Courtesy of the Belgian Embassy in China

The Belgian Embassy in China hosted exhibitions this week that focus on books and photographs, introducing the European country to more people.From stories of Tintin, the Smurfs and Jommeke, to the fascinating picturesque scenes of Brussels, Flanders, and ­Wallonia, visitors could get to taste Belgian chocolate, ice cream, and beer, as well as check out fashionable travel gear and skincare products.A photography album More Than Mere Beauty that underlines the picturesque nature of Belgium by Yi Mingdeng, a Chinese journalist, was introduced at the event.Yi spent six years in Belgium and published his book in Chinese and English bilingually.Chinese photographer Chen Huachen and author Cai Wanzi also introduced their publications that focus on Belgium at the event.