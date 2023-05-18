CHINA / ODD
Two men prosecuted for illegally hunting more than 1,000 toads
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2023 10:07 PM Updated: May 18, 2023 10:05 PM
The Nantong Public Security Bureau’s Food, Drug, and Environment Investigation Division on May 11 reported that two men have been frequently hunting toads, illegally hunting more than 1,000 of the amphibious creatures. Photo: web

The Nantong Public Security Bureau's Food, Drug, and Environment Investigation Division on May 11 reported that two men have been frequently hunting toads, illegally hunting more than 1,000 of the amphibious creatures. They have been accused of illegal hunting, and have now been transferred to the local public security organ for prosecution.

The police said that violations of hunting regulations, hunting in forbidden areas, during forbidden periods, or using forbidden tools or methods, which damage wildlife resources, are suspected of illegal hunting. According to the law, the Chinese toad belongs to the state's protection animal, and illegal hunting, scraping, and buying are all suspected of illegal crimes.

