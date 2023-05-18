Soccer oasis on Silk Road: sport long been part of Xinjiang region's societal fabric, nurtures talent under robust support

Teenagers play soccer in an open field in the old town after school in Kashi Prefecture, on May 15, 2023. Photo: Li Hao

In the winding alleys of Kashi's old town, children playing soccer can be spotted at all times, whether it's the early morning or dusk. Setting up a makeshift goal using a few bricks as goalposts, the resultant matches are exhilarating. The elderly generation is not left behind in the love of the sport as 90-year-olds also showcase their skills beside cornfield.

Jurat, 88, showcases his soccer skills near a wheat field at Yikesake village on May 16, 2023.

If you seek an oasis of soccer enthusiasts along the Silk Road, look no further than the Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Here, from rural lanes to vast grasslands and even the desolate desert, Uygurs revel in the joy of playing soccer, with the love for the game ingrained in their blood, offering them the purest of pleasures and ideals."Soccer has been an integral part of many Xinjiang residents' lives for over a century, just as vital as meals, sleep, and dancing," Turahong Abudurhman, Vice Chairman of the Xinjiang Football Association, told the Global Times.As far back 1885, soccer culture had made a vivid impression in Yikesake village on the Pamir Plateau. At that time, the locals used two leather hats stuffed with grass and cotton to sew "soccer balls" for matches.In 1927, farmers from the Yikesake village rode horses and donkeys to Kashi to participate in an amateur soccer match. Surprisingly, they defeated not only the Swedish team 7-1, but also the British, who were always proud of their soccer skills, with a score of 1-0.Currently, the Yikesake village, with a population of just over 4,000 people, has eight rival teams.Turahong emphasized that the widespread grassroots support is the fundamental reason behind the rapid development of soccer in Xinjiang region. "There are numerous spontaneously organized soccer matches in Xinjiang. Villagers construct massive soccer fields before the games commence, with sometimes over 30,000 people attending as spectators," he said.In recent years, the relevant departments in Xinjiang region have provided robust support to soccer development, including funding and policies. Local primary and secondary schools have offered courses for students, and soccer clubs have been actively set up in various places, creating a broader space for nurturing exceptional soccer talent and providing children with a healthier and happier childhood."Twenty years ago, our school playground and soccer field were just hard ground, and we would end up covered in dirt after a physical education class," Varsjang Abudurhman, the varsity soccer coach of Shache County No. 2 Middle School, told the Global Times. Now, the school at which he teaches not only has a plastic track but also boasts of an artificial turf field. The students enthusiastically join the soccer interest group after class and actively apply for school team selection.

A girl (right) gives the ball a header during a training session at the Shache County No. 2 Middle School on May 15, 2023.

Nowadays, playing soccer, joining a professional team, and participating in more games have become the aspirations of countless children in Xinjiang region.In March, the Chinese Football Association announced the latest training list of the Chinese Olympic soccer team. Among the more than 30 players, 5 are from Xinjiang region.During the May Day holidays, numerous fans gathered in Kashi to witness one of the series of events of the inaugural "Xinjiang Happy Soccer Season" - the "2023 China Telecom Cup Championship."The competition's slogan is "Persist because of love."In Xinjiang region, along the Silk Road, the cheers and shouts that accompany soccer matches continue to reverberate, with countless people are continuing their efforts, creating a happier and healthier soccer hot nursery bed.

A student at the Shache County No. 2 Middle School shows off the medals and trophy his school has won on May 15, 2023. Photo: Li Hao







Kashi Prefecture's Pamir Soccer Club's cadets warm up before practice on May 11, 2023. Photo: Li Hao







Shache County No. 2 Middle School's varsity soccer team engages in a practice match on the pitch on May 15, 2023. Photo: Li Hao



