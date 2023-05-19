China’s Zijin Mining condemns bombing attack at Colombia mine

Photo: VCG

Zijin Mining said on Friday that it strongly condemns the bombing attack at its gold mine in Buritica, Colombia, by illegal miners and that underground mining operations may be affected following the incident.The bombing killed two and injured 14 including four members of Colombia's police. An initial investigation suggested the attack was the work of an illegal local mining group.The horrific incident is a serious criminal act against the international mining industry, Zijin Mining said in a statement. “We are deeply shocked and angry, and strongly condemn the atrocious acts of the attackers. Meanwhile, we express our deep sorrow and condolences to the two victims and their families.”Zijin Mining said it will cooperate with the Colombian police during investigation. It also called on Colombian authorities to step up efforts to crack down on illegal mining related violence and effectively protect the legitimate rights and personnel safety of companies investing in Colombia.The mine is located in the municipality of Buritica and was purchased from Canada's Continental Gold through a $1 billion acquisition in 2019, Reuters reported.Zijin Mining holds 69.276 percent of Continental Gold. By the end of 2022, the total assets of Continental Gold were 8.162 billion yuan ($1.15 billion), accounting for 2.67 percent of Zijin’s total assets.Global Times