GT Podcast with Mulan: China-C.Asia ties reach new milestone; Truss causes more trouble for the UK

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.In today’s podcast:A milestone for relations between China and five Central Asian countries: The China-Central Asia Summit – the first of its kind – opened a new chapter for ties.Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose premiership was outlasted by a head of lettuce, created more trouble for the UK, with a provocative visit to the island of Taiwan.Foreign media outlets have been raising doubts about China’s economic recovery – but latest economic data for April shows the rebound is still intact.Global Times reporters recently traveled to Fukushima to see how the Japanese prefecture cope with the Japanese government’s plan to dump nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the Ocean – fear and fury were palpable.The FISU World University Games will open in Chengdu in about two months – and the city wants the world to know it’s ready!