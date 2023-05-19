China firmly opposes US' 'trade initiative' with Taiwan island: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn



China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US' move of reaching a so-called agreement on the first part of "21st century trade initiative" with Taiwan island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Friday's press briefing.



China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between countries that have diplomatic relations with China, and the Taiwan island, including negotiations and signing of any agreement of a sovereign and official nature, Wang said.



The US' move has gravely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, as well as its commitment to maintain only non-official relations with the island, said Wang.



The US should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan island. The US must not negotiate and sign any agreement with the island that has sovereignty implications and official nature, and must not send any wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces in the name of business and trade, Wang said.

