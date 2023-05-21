Montenegro's new president takes oath of office

Montenegro's president-elect Jakov Milatovic (L) reviews the honor guard during his inauguration ceremony in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 20, 2023. Newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Montenegro's president-elect Jakov Milatovic takes the oath during his inauguration ceremony in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 20, 2023. Newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Montenegro's president-elect Jakov Milatovic takes the oath during his inauguration ceremony in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 20, 2023. Newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Montenegro's president-elect Jakov Milatovic (C) arrives for his inauguration ceremony in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 20, 2023. Newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)The newly elected president of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic took the oath of office on Saturday at the country's parliament in Podgorica.