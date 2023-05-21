Trends: Museums play a pivotal role in the use of world heritage

Visitors watch a sand painting show at Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

As of International Museum Day on May 18, the capital city has a total of 202 registered museums, which are playing a pivotal role in the use of world heritage today, according to a report released in Beijing on Thursday.The report takes the Beijing Central Axis as an example. At present, many of the core heritage buildings along the Central Axis have been opened up as museums or memorial halls. These buildings were important in different historical periods and are evocative examples of the timeless culture of the Beijing Central Axis. These transformed exhibition and display spaces will provide better opportunities for the development of museums as well as cultural heritage, it said.Recently a music forum was held in Beijing to tackle the impact of AI and explore its boundaries. Insiders say that the emergence of AI technology is just like the appearance of digital music, which once impacted the traditional music industry. But an inclusive attitude and an open mind are needed to embrace this challenge.As early as March, in order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of musicians, some well-known music companies have sent requests to a streaming media platform, demanding them to delete songs generated by AI. However, people in the industry believe that AI technology will not bring crises to the music industry, as the technological innovation it brings is also valuable to the sector.The visually-impaired accessible version of movie Born to Fly was recently released in a theater in Shanghai. With the development of technology, it is hoped that more equality and respect can be reached.The film project was done by adopting the most advanced technology worldwide. During the film production, a narration commentary track was created according to the content of the film. By installing the relevant equipment in the theater, visually-impaired movie-goers can wear an earpiece while watching the film.Unlike previous visually-impaired accessible movies, which require a special person to explain it to the audiences, this project will allow the visually impaired people to enter any theater at any time to watch movies in the future, and sit together with their family members to watch together.