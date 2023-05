People demonstrate for public education in Puerta del Sol, on May 21, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. The teachers of the Community of Madrid have united to demand more investment in public education, a return to a 35-hour working week, the reduction of the teaching load to the level of the rest of the communities, the lowering of the number of students in the classrooms and an equalization of salaries and against excessive bureaucracy. Photo: VCG