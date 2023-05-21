Team China beats S.Korea 3-0 to claim 3rd straight Sudirman Cup

Chinese players and team staff celebrate winning the 2023 Sudirman Cup title on May 21, 2023 in Suzhou, East -China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

Team China defeated South ­Korea at the 2023 Surdirman Cup badminton finals 3-0 on Sunday in Suzhou, East ­China's Jiangsu Province.Entering the best-of-five finals with a mixed doubles match first, Chinese pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat South Korean pair Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 2-1 in the first game.Following this momentum, Chinese men's and women's single players Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei pinned down two other matches, allowing China to seize the title.The latest success brought the Chinese national badminton team their 13th Sudirman Cup title. It is also their third in a row after beating Japan 3-0 and 3-1 in 2019 and 2021 at the biannual games.China's rivalry with Japan at the Sudirman Cup has always been intense.Prior to the finals, Team China had quite a bit of a rally with the Japanese team during the semifinals. Team Japan had started to lead the competition during the first opening mixed doubles match, it was only until the fifth match that China reversed the situation to secure their place with a 3-2 result.Paired with Ou Xuanyi, Chinese men's doubles player Liu Yuchen told media that they were "very happy" to have won the match and "not let the fans down." "I didn't think I could play like that before, but I gave it my all," Ou said.China's new 2023 success has been celebrated by fans on social media platforms."Congratulations to Team China for defending their title successfully! Triple consecutive championship! Terrific," fellow top-notch badminton player Viktor Axelsen of Denmark posted on Sina Weibo in Chinese.Sudirman Cup was established 35 years ago. Compared to the gender requirements for the Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup, the Sudirman Cup has been seen as a "test" for a country's all-around strength in badminton by mixing men and women athletes.China's victory gives hope for the Chinese team's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics."The win at the Surdiman Cup is vital for Team China, as it is a confidence booster for the team in the buildup to the Paris Olympics," Beijing-based sports commentator Luo Ming told the Global Times.