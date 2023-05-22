Fuzhou hosts 2nd ASEAN-China Online Influencers Conference, focusing on deeper cooperation in digital economy

Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province Photo: VCG

The Second ASEAN-China Online Influencers Conference was held in Fuzhou, Southeast China's Fujian Province on May 19 and closed on May 20. The conference invited over 60 diplomatic envoys, social media influencers, and media representatives from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the aim of deepening China-ASEAN cooperation in the digital economy and cultural communication.During the opening ceremony, Shi Zhongjun, Secretary General of the ASEAN-China Center, expressed that the cooperation between China and ASEAN has entered the fast lane of development and holds a bright future. Shi wished for social media influencers to build bridges for cultural exchange between China and ASEAN.Djauhari Oratmangun, Ambassador of Indonesia to China, stated in his speech that China and ASEAN established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022 and have become each other's largest trade partners. He believed that the cooperation in the digital economy between China and ASEAN will continue to advance.Arthayudh Srisamoot, Ambassador of Thailand to China, emphasized that Thailand places great importance on promoting China-ASEAN cooperation, including the promotion of digital economy and internet technology in Thailand, as well as exploring potential opportunities generated by social media and e-commerce.Shan Chengbiao, general manager of Global Times Online pointed during his speech that despite social media influencers attending the conference coming from different countries with different languages, they share a common aspiration and mission – becoming messengers connecting China and ASEAN in cultural communication.The conference aimed to further strengthen economic and trade ties and promote people-to-people cultural exchange between China and ASEAN, bringing their cooperation to a new level.Following the opening ceremony, three roundtable forums were held, discussing topics such as potential cooperation opportunities between China and ASEAN, the role of cultural communication in international trade, and the forecast for the development of the digital economy between China and ASEAN.