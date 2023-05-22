2023 Junior Int'l Children's Festival held in Toronto

A child interacts with a performer in bee costume during the 2023 Junior International Children's Festival in Toronto, Canada, on May 21, 2023. The event is held here from May 20 to 22 to inspire children to recognize their limitless potential and learn about the world around them. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl takes part in an instrument exploration activity during the 2023 Junior International Children's Festival in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2023. The event is held here from May 20 to 22 to inspire children to recognize their limitless potential and learn about the world around them. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children play with Lego bricks during the 2023 Junior International Children's Festival in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2023. The event is held here from May 20 to 22 to inspire children to recognize their limitless potential and learn about the world around them. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children and their parents take part in an interactive performance during the 2023 Junior International Children's Festival in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2023. The event is held here from May 20 to 22 to inspire children to recognize their limitless potential and learn about the world around them. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)