Tea for Harmony cultural salon held in Tel Aviv, Israel

A visitor prepares to taste tea during the Tea for Harmony cultural salon at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 21, 2023. A cultural salon named "Tea for Harmony" was held here on Sunday. Several booths were set up for participants to taste different kinds of Chinese tea, in addition to dances and Wushu demonstrations with performers from central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

An Israeli visitor poses for a photo with Chinese martial artists during the Tea for Harmony cultural salon at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 21, 2023. A cultural salon named "Tea for Harmony" was held here on Sunday. Several booths were set up for participants to taste different kinds of Chinese tea, in addition to dances and Wushu demonstrations with performers from central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Cups of Chinese tea are presented during the Tea for Harmony cultural salon at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 21, 2023. A cultural salon named "Tea for Harmony" was held here on Sunday. Several booths were set up for participants to taste different kinds of Chinese tea, in addition to dances and Wushu demonstrations with performers from central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)