Culture Beat: ‘Ink, Light’ at Fan House

Liu Shaobai (left) takes a photo with Dong Fei in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on May 15, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Fan House

'Ink, Light' at Fan House

'Awakening Spring'

To echo the 17th edition of the Croisements Festival, the exhibition Mo, Guang, or Ink, Light, by Chinese artist Liu Shaobai is being held at the Fan House life art space in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province.During the opening ceremony on May 15, guests were able to enjoy the paintings accompanied by the harmony of the piece "High Mountain and Flowing Water," a melody for the ancient stringed instrument known as the guqin.A student from the Middle School Affiliated to Xinghai Conservatory of Music also performed the classical guitar piece "Cathedral" for the opening of the art exhibition.Additionally, Dong Fei, a third-generation heir of the Mei School of Chinese traditional opera, performed a fascinating and amazing Kunqu opera The Peony Pavilion, which brought the opening ceremony to its climax.The site of the opening ceremony was decorated with peony flowers, which have particular significance in China, and floral iris, the national flower of France, to highlight the core values and significance of this art exhibition as part of the Croisements Festival.The paintings themselves are harmonious and melodious. Visitors can enjoy some pure time with art, entering the realm of aesthetics and returning to the innocence of nature.The exhibition is set to end on June 17.The movie Awakening Spring held its premiere in Beijing on Wednesday.The movie focuses on two young lovers and the dilemmas they encounter in life. It tells the story of how the two confront the difficulties in front of them and show bold love toward each other even when trapped by twisted fates.Director Wang Mu said that the film embodies strong humanistic care."There are people around me who have similar difficulties as the two protagonists, so I hope the movie can give them the strength to get out from under their predicament."The film's focus on the fates of special groups has won the appreciation of audiences. Awakening Spring is set to hit theaters on Friday.