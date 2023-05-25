ARTS / BOOKS
Unforgettable experience
How I went from hating reading to being a bookworm
By Shodima Maharjan Published: May 25, 2023 10:31 PM
Reading is a part of a person's life as it increases a knowledge that a person has. I think everyone has their own taste in books. For example, some people like sci-fi, horror, mystery, etc. In this way everyone has their own reading life.

When I was 4 years old I used to hate reading books as I thought that they were boring and they made me feel sleepy. However, when I was 6 I read Toy Story and it felt really nice. 

Moreover, I didn't feel sleepy or bored while reading it. As I grew up I started to become more and more interested in reading books. Finally, when I was 9 years old, my mother got me a membership at a library. 

I would usually read books for entertainment or because I had nothing left to do. My favorite book became and remains Diary of a Wimpy Kid. I found the book very interesting and really engaging. As I had to do my homework on school days, I did not usually have time to read any extra books so I would read them only on Sundays or Saturdays.

Whenever I read, I feel like I am being magically teleported to the place where the story is taking place and I am watching everything happen with my own eyes. Sometimes, I also feel like I am watching a television show. My mother also encouraged me to read more books, and soon I was learning words that I didn't know existed. When I grabbed a book and sat down to read it, I would lose track of time. When I was finished I wouldn't even know how long it took or how fast I had finished it.

I'm currently a student of St Mary's High School, class 6 in Nepal. Nepal is a beautiful country with rich cultural legacies. Reading books has helped me improve my English and my vocabulary and now I can speak English very fluently. 

Reading books also helped boost my imagination. Whenever I immerse myself in stories, I find that I end up becoming even more creative than when I didn't use to read books. Soon I think I'll even be able to write my own stories. 

In school when we were learning how to write a story I wrote a really long one that had a moral to it. This was all due to reading books. My creativity in writing has increased significantly and reading books has also made a huge impact on my life, so I will always continue to read books. Reading has been very valuable to me and I will never forget the experience.

The author is a student at St Mary's High School in Patan, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Nepal.
