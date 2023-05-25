Jordanians join culture salon to touch Chinese tea culture

Visitors learn about tea culture during a cultural salon titled "Tea for Harmony" in Amman, Jordan, on May 24, 2023. The cultural salon was held here on Wednesday, offering the attendees an opportunity to immerse in the Chinese tea culture(Photo: Xinhua)

A cultural salon titled "Tea for Harmony" was held in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday, offering the attendees an opportunity to immerse in the Chinese tea culture.The event, organized by the China Cultural Center in Amman, drew over 100 visitors, including Jordanian officials, Chinese people in Jordan, and local residents.Tea artists from Chengdu, southeast China's Sichuan Province, staged their tea arts during the salon, such as long spout teapot performance, accompanied by melodious ancient Chinese music, and Sichuan opera "Bianlian", also known as face-changing.Layan Mustafa, a Jordanian girl wearing traditional Chinese costume of Hanfu, who studies the Chinese language at a local university, told Xinhua that such events help introduce Jordanian people to stunning Chinese cultures, including tea culture.Introducing the Chinese tea culture to the attendees, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said that tea culture embodies a core value of the Chinese culture -- Harmony, harmony between people, harmony between people and nature, and harmony between individuals and the society.He expressed his expectations to foster cultural exchanges between the two countries.For her part, Jordanian Princess Dana Firas considered the salon as a "cultural journey to Chinese tea," highlighting the cultural importance of tea as ancient bonds between nations."With every sip of tea, we celebrate the ancient bonds that tie our countries together; we celebrate the Chinese belief in the harmony between people and nature as well as between peoples; we celebrate the beauty of our shared cultural heritage," she added.Xinhua