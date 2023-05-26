Newar community celebrates Sithi Nakha festival in Nepal

People clean a well on the occasion of Sithi Nakha Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 25, 2023. The Newar community celebrates the Sithi Nakha festival to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells and stone spouts. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man cleans a statue on the occasion of Sithi Nakha Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 25, 2023.

People clean stone water spouts on the occasion of Sithi Nakha Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 25, 2023.

A man cleans a stone water spout on the occasion of Sithi Nakha Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 25, 2023.