Xi urges accelerated efforts to modernize national security system, capacity

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for accelerated efforts to modernize the country's national security system and capacity.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks as he chaired the first meeting of the National Security Commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee. Xi is head of the commission.



Xi called for staying keenly aware of the complicated and challenging circumstances facing national security and correctly grasping major national security issues.



He urged efforts to safeguard China's new pattern of development with a new security architecture and break new ground on national security work.

