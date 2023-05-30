Sanxingdui Special Exhibition to debut at HKPM

Cultural heritage repairers restore newly unearthed relics at the Sanxingdui Cultural Relics Protection and Restoration Hall in Guanghan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on May 11, 2023. Advanced relic restoration technologies have been used and the entire restoration process is open to the public. Photo: IC

A special exhibition showcasing China's Sanxingdui Culture is set to make its debut at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in October, coinciding with the 2023 National Day holiday.The exhibition is the result of a recent "cooperation agreement" signed between HKPM and Chinese mainland cultural institutions, including the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, the birthplace of Sanxingdui Culture, located in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to view 120 artifacts, including the iconic gold mask, jade, and pottery relics that date back 2,600 to 3,000 years.Half a number of those yet debut relics were Sanxingdui's year 2020 to 2022 discoveries. Cultural sociologist Chu Xin, told the Global Times that this is an indicator of " the cultural significance of Sanxingdui", as well as "China's continue efforts in national-level archaeological projects, such as those related to Sanxingdui.Sanxingdui Culture, one of the blockbuster discoveries of the 20th century world archaeology, is a pivotal subject to China's ongoing national programme to trace the the origins of Chinese civilization.A jade yue, a type of ritual vessel stands for unity and power in ancient military, will be displayed for the first time to be one of the Hong Kong show's highlights.Louis Ng Chi-wa, the Director of the HKPM, noted that the show is going to be HKPM's "megahit" in 2023."It will embrace Chinese and foreign audiences to understand the life and cultural exchanges of different regions and nations in ancient China," the Director noted and add that such exchanges reflect China's profound civilization and united yet diverse development ethos.Jinsha Site Museum, Archaeology of Chengdu and the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics Archaeology Research Institute have all contributed to the October show."It is hoped that the exhibition will bring the Hong Kong local closer to the the historical, artistic and cultural values of the Bronze Age civilization and tell the story of Chinese civilization," said Tang Fei, the President of Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics Archaeology Research Institute.