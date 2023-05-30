PHOTO / CHINA
New frontiers
By
Li Hao

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.

Li Hao
Published: May 30, 2023 11:50 PM
A boy goes through the exhibits at China Science Fiction Convention 2023 in Beijing on May 30, 2023. A range of latest technologies and products are showcased at the exhibition. Photo: Li Hao/GT

