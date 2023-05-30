New frontiers

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.
A boy goes through the exhibits at China Science Fiction Convention 2023 in Beijing on May 30, 2023. A range of latest technologies and products are showcased at the exhibition. Photo: Li Hao/GT
