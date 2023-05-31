China-funded compassionate home brings hope, healing to underprivileged children in Pakistan

A nurse takes care of a girl at the China-funded compassionate home in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 28, 2023. A compassionate home formed by Chinese and Pakistani charity organizations was formally inaugurated here on Sunday to provide temporary accommodation for the relatives of children treated in hospitals for serious diseases.(Photo: Xinhua)

The life of 10-year-old Muhammad Aftab was in ruin when Pakistan's devastating floods washed away everything his family possessed last year, leaving behind distress, suffering, and water-borne diseases among the mayhem."The flood water remained in our area for months and so we were affected with skin diseases, sometimes itching and pain on the rashes on our bodies got so unbearable that we could not sleep at night.""This was until my three cousins and I were found by the Pakistan-China compassionate home in Islamabad, which helped us get rid of our hard times," Aftab, who suffers from scabies, told Xinhua from his cozy room.For Aftab and his cousins who came from Pakistan's south Sindh province and dozens of other underprivileged children suffering from different diseases, this China-funded compassionate home is a ray of hope where they found solace and a chance to start their lives again with a new sense of hope.The compassionate home, Islamabad China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Step and Cure Home (ICOSH) is being run in Islamabad with joint efforts from the Beijing-based charity One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation (BOHS), Islamabad-based volunteer organization China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community (CPYEC), and Pakistani non-governmental organization (NGO) Step and Cure.The ICOSH's journey started last year when Qiu Xu, the founder of BOHS, visited Pakistan to help flood-hit people and decided to do something more in terms of long-term charity work for the underprivileged people of China's close friend Pakistan.For that purpose, Qiu visited several NGOs in Islamabad and joined hands with the Step and Cure and the CPYEC to launch a place for underprivileged children suffering long-term diseases, and attendants of the patients who had been admitted to hospitals for long-term treatment."When I visited Pakistan's hospitals, I saw underprivileged people forced to endure extreme weather conditions, sleeping on the footpaths of the hospitals to stay close to their ailing relatives, and the first thought that came to my mind was to do something for them, and also for the needy children, especially in the flood-hit areas, so I cooperated with others to launch ICOSH where they can stay and feel at home," Qiu told Xinhua.Currently, 32 children suffering from scabies, autism, cancer, and other mental and physical diseases are staying in ICOSH where two nurses, two doctors and four caretakers are looking after them.The rooms for attendants of the patients are also available, and its management is in contact with the administration of state-run hospitals in the area, which will recommend that the patients' attendants stay in the compassionate home.Alisha Albert, a nurse taking care of the children, said that they have kids from across Pakistan, and the ICOSH short-listed them after getting their information from credible official sources."Some children including Aftab and his cousins are from flood-hit areas having serious skin diseases, we gave them medication and counseled them to take care of their personal hygiene ... We also have some cancer patients and we are in contact with local hospitals to get them treated there while their attendants can stay with us," Albert told Xinhua.Beyond basic needs and treatment, ICOSH also focuses on emotional well-being and education of the children, and for that purpose, volunteer teachers visit the students in their rooms to create a supportive and understanding environment for the children to heal and thrive, she added.Sobia Adnan, the Pakistani director of ICOSH and the managing director of Step and Cure, told Xinhua that she has been actively working for needy children for over 30 years, and cooperation with Chinese charities and volunteers is very significant for underprivileged Pakistani children.Adnan, visibly moved, spoke about her experience with the Chinese charity, saying that throughout her journey, she tirelessly endeavored to cultivate a compassionate environment for children with special needs, and it was the Chinese who provided the greatest assistance."China's support holds immense significance for these children, and will have a profound impact on their lives," she added.Through this cooperation, ICOSH aims to create a nurturing environment where needy children can thrive and families can receive the necessary care and support, she said, adding that "We envision a future where these children are fully integrated into the society, contributing positively to their communities."The compassionate home stands as a beacon of hope for Pakistani children who believe that their dream to live a healthy life will be fulfilled through Pakistan-China cooperation.Muhammad Farhan, a 15-year-old orphan whose lower body lost sensation after an accident at the age of three, and who was suffering from grade 4 bedsores when he was brought to ICOSH, told Xinhua that he found solace and hope in the compassionate home."It gave me a renewed sense of optimism that despite my disability, I can still strive for a fulfilling and meaningful life ... The love and kindness from China has brought ease in my life and filled my heart with warmth," he said.