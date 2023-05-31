Light show held at Marina Bay area in Singapore

People view light installations during a preview of the "i Light Singapore" light show at the Marina Bay area in Singapore, May 30, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows light installations exhibited during a preview of the "i Light Singapore" light show at the Marina Bay area in Singapore(Photo: Xinhua)

