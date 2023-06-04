Highlights of 14th Senior and 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Saiana Sarynzhieva of Kyrgyzstan competes during the clubs event of junior individual all-around final at the 14th Senior and 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila, the Philippines, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Aiym Meirzhanova of Kazakhstan competes during the clubs event of junior individual all-around final at the 14th Senior and 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila, the Philippines, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Lola Djuraeva of Uzbekistan competes during the clubs event of junior individual all-around final at the 14th Senior and 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila, the Philippines, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Urangoo Namkhaibayar of Mongolia competes during the clubs event of junior individual all-around final at the 14th Senior and 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila, the Philippines, June 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)