12th ASEAN Para Games officially opens in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th ASEAN Para Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 3, 2023. The 12th ASEAN Para Games officially opened here on Saturday evening. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (1st L) attends the opening ceremony of the 12th ASEAN Para Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 3, 2023. The 12th ASEAN Para Games officially opened here on Saturday evening. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Athletes attend the opening ceremony of the 12th ASEAN Para Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 3, 2023. The 12th ASEAN Para Games officially opened here on Saturday evening. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)