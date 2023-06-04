Cargo services from China to US trending upward normalcy, driven by rising demand post-pandemic

Photo: Courtesy of China Southern Airlines

A cargo flight operated by Atlas Airlines flew from Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, to Chicago in the US on Saturday night, reflecting that cargo services between China and the US are now trending upward normalcy, driven by rising demand post-pandemic.As the first regular cargo route between the two cities, the service is scheduled to fly twice a week, with a maximum load of 115 tons. The flight was mainly filled with cross-border e-commerce products, machine parts, and auto parts. It is expected to operate more than 100 flights on the route over the next 12 months, according to the Xiamen Daily.On May 18, an all-cargo plane operated by China Southern Airlines carrying 90 tons of e-commerce merchandise flew from Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province to New York in the US.In a sign of improving conditions post-pandemic, this flight is scheduled to operate three times per week.China Southern said that move is driven by the sustained recovery of global trade after the epidemic, pushing up demand for international aviation logistics.On February 2, Qingdao city in East China's Shandong Province launched an all-cargo service to New York, also carrying e-commerce related goods.Chinese experts said that the trend is providing strong support for promoting high-level opening-up and ensuring the stability of global supply chains.A Chinese international trade promotion agency on May 31 announced plans to organize a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs to visit the US in July, as trade exchanges continue to improve after top commerce officials from the world's two largest economies recently held "candid" discussions on trade ties.Some top US CEOs have recently visited China, including Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk who wrapped up his recent trip to Beijing and Shanghai, last week, highlighting that China remains an attractive destination for US companies.In 2022, the bilateral trade in goods between China and the US reached $759.43 billion, an increase of 0.6 percent over 2021. China's exports to the US last year reached $581.78 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent, while China's imports from the US stood at $177.65 billion, down 1.1 percent.