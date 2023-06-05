Fans unhappy with prices for Messi’s friendly game in Beijing

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the World Cup Trophy while holding the Golden Boot award on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: VCG

Soccer fans are expressing their unhappiness over skyrocketing ticket prices for the friendly between Argentina and Australia that is scheduled to be held at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on June 15.The organizers, who only announced the game less than a month before its scheduled date, unveiled ticket prices on Thursday, which range from 580 yuan ($82) to 4,800 yuan. Ticket sales for the game are set to commence on Monday.Argentina, winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will bring the star-studded first-team to the match in Beijing. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is included in Argentina's 27-man squad for the game.Ticket prices are far steeper than the regular Chinese Super League games that the Workers' Stadium hosts. The lowest ticket price for a Beijing Guoan game is just 120 yuan.Coincidentally, the Chinese national soccer team is scheduled to play friendlies against the Palestine team and Myanmar national team in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 16 and 20, with the ticket prices ranging from 180 yuan to 480 yuan.Industry insiders indicate that a limited marketing timeframe made the organizers choose high ticket prices to secure profitability."Announcing the game day very late means the organizers have a very limited time for marketing, which is vital to generate income," Beijing-based sports commentator Luo Ming told the Global Times on Sunday. "The high prices mean that the marketing campaign did not go well, thus the organizers have to rely on ticket prices for income."Despite the high prices, there are still Chinese fans who are willing to fork over money for the opportunity to watch Messi play in Beijing, as they consider it a "once in a lifetime" opportunity as the superstar is just years from retirement.In June 2022, when Argentina, then winners of the Copa America instead of world champions, were taking on European Championship winners Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, England, ticket prices ranged from 25 to 45 pounds ($31 to $56).