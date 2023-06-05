World Environment Day 2023 to focus on addressing plastic pollution

Divers and fishermen in collaboration with Enaleia, a local social start-up that runs projects of cleaning up seas and recycling and upcycling plastic waste into new products, collect ghost nets and plastic packages from the Saronic Gulf around Salamis island, next to Athens, Greece, May 26, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 will focus on beating plastic pollution and spotlight solutions to plastic pollution. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows plastic packages at the facility of a plastic recycling company at west Athens, Greece. The World Environment Day 2023 will focus on beating plastic pollution and spotlight solutions to plastic pollution. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)