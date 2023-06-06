Xi calls for sustained efforts to create new miracles in curbing desertification
By Xinhua Published: Jun 06, 2023 08:37 PM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for sustained efforts to create new miracles in tackling desertification.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.