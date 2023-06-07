Exhibition on tea culture of China's Xi'an held in Malta

People visit the "Ancient Tea with New Glamour" exhibition in Valletta, Malta, on June 6, 2023. An exhibition showcasing the tea culture of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwest China, commenced on Tuesday at the China Cultural Centre in Malta.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students view an award-winning artwork at an awards ceremony for the 14th "Imagining China" children's art competition in Valletta, Malta, on June 6, 2023. An exhibition showcasing the tea culture of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwest China, commenced on Tuesday at the China Cultural Centre in Malta.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students attend an awards ceremony for the 14th "Imagining China" children's art competition in Valletta, Malta, on June 6, 2023. An exhibition showcasing the tea culture of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwest China, commenced on Tuesday at the China Cultural Centre in Malta.(Photo: Xinhua)

People wait to taste Chinese tea at the "Ancient Tea with New Glamour" exhibition in Valletta, Malta, on June 6, 2023. An exhibition showcasing the tea culture of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwest China, commenced on Tuesday at the China Cultural Centre in Malta.(Photo: Xinhua)