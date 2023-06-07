Student who forgot to bring exam admission ticket to a gaokao site six years ago now part of the traffic police

With the 2023 college entrance exam (gaokao) kicking off on Wednesday, this is also the 22nd year that Yuan Yule, a traffic policeman from Xianning, Central China's Hubei Province, has been escorting students to their exams. Photo: web

With the 2023 college entrance exam (gaokao) kicking off on Wednesday, this is also the 22nd year that Yuan Yule, a traffic policeman from Xianning, Central China's Hubei Province, has been escorting students to their exams. According to Yuan, every year is like test for him and his colleagues. In addition to directing traffic, they have to pay close attention to the surroundings of exam sites and rush to help students in need or resolve emergencies at a moment's notice.Yuan once helped a student who had forgotten his exam admission ticket during the college entrance exam six years ago. "When this happened, I didn't have time to think. I quickly rode my police motorcycle to take him home to get his admission ticket. It was gratifying to get him back to the exam site in time," Yuan recalled. Now, this examinee has become Yuan's new colleague."Even though the student once forgot his exam admission ticket, it's clear that he learned his lesson and is now able to help others. It's really incredible," one netizen said.