Fete de la Musique to bring French musicians to Chinese cities

People dance during France's annual Fete de la Musique (Festival of Music) on Sunday in Nantes, western France. Photo: AFP

Fete de la Musique, also known as Music Day, an annual entertainment gala that was first launched by the French Ministry of Culture in 1982, will light up the summer in six Chinese cities.Embracing musicians from China and France, the occasion also marks international artists' return to the Chinese performance scene now that the world has shaken off the fatigue brought by the ­COVID-19 pandemic.The event will kick off on Friday in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.Eight Chinese bands from cities such as Shanghai and Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province will collaborate with four French bands to tour around six Chinese cities including capital Beijing and Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.Jean-Yves Roux, consul ­general of France in Wuhan, said the 2023 Music Day is luxurious in both scale and lineup.The French performance group is diverse, including artists like Charlie Motto, a pop singer with a dreamy voice, and the Ours Samplus, a band that combines hip-pop, jazz and electronic music.The music event is also a part of the Croisements ­Festival, an annual two-month-long cultural event between China and France that covers fields such as film, music, art and literature. From April to July, more than 65 projects will have been launched in more than 20 cities across China.More than 15 million people in China have taken part in the festival since it was founded in 2006. The 2023 Music Day is scheduled to end on June 24.