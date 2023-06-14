Water levels recede in flood-affected areas near Kakhovka dam

People are pictured in Afanasiyivka, Mykolaiv region, June 12, 2023. The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on June 6, causing a decrease of the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.(Photo: Xinhua)

Water levels in the flood-affected regions of Kherson, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, continue to recede, said acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo on Sunday.The water level has decreased to 7 meters in the Nova Kakhovka city district, 1.5 meters in the Alyoshkino municipal district, and 2.1 meters in the Goloprystanskiy municipal district, said Saldo.The number of hospitalized individuals in the Kherson region has now reached 77, said Saldo, noting that they are receiving necessary medical assistance in local healthcare facilities.Evacuations continued in the flood-affected areas of the Kherson region. As of Saturday, nearly 7,000 people, including 323 children and 112 individuals with limited mobility, have been evacuated from the flooded territories. Approximately 1,500 people are currently residing in temporary accommodation centers, noted Saldo.Efforts are currently underway in Nova Kakhovka to mitigate the consequences of the disaster, including pumping water out of residential building basements, restoring streets, and repairing power and sewage stations, said Saldo.The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease of the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.