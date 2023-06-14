People in Tokyo celebrate Japan-born giant panda Xiang Xiang's birthday

People write birthday cards for giant panda Xiang Xiang in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2023. Xiang Xiang was born in June 2017 at Ueno Zoo, where she gained much popularity. Her parents Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male) were both on loan from China, where the ownership of the cubs they give birth to belongs.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos at a birthday party of giant panda Xiang Xiang in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2023. Xiang Xiang was born in June 2017 at Ueno Zoo, where she gained much popularity. Her parents Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male) were both on loan from China, where the ownership of the cubs they give birth to belongs. It was the first time a panda cub was born at Ueno Zoo in nearly 29 years.(Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a video of giant panda Xiang Xiang in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)