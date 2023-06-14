Wax statues of art and sports figures exhibited in Baghdad

A visitor takes a selfie with a wax statue of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo at the Wax Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 13, 2023. For the first time in Iraq, wax statues of Iraqi and foreign art and sports figures were exhibited at the Wax Museum in Baghdad.(Photo: Xinhua)

A wax statue of British comedian Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean is on display at the Wax Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 13, 2023. For the first time in Iraq, wax statues of Iraqi and foreign art and sports figures were exhibited at the Wax Museum in Baghdad.(Photo: Xinhua)

A wax statue of U.S. actor Morgan Freeman is on display at the Wax Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 13, 2023. For the first time in Iraq, wax statues of Iraqi and foreign art and sports figures were exhibited at the Wax Museum in Baghdad.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of a wax statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi at the Wax Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 13, 2023. For the first time in Iraq, wax statues of Iraqi and foreign art and sports figures were exhibited at the Wax Museum in Baghdad(Photo: Xinhua)