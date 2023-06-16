GT Podcast with Mulan: New chapter in China-Honduras relations; China-Arab ties defy US meddling

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.In today’s podcast:Less than three months after establishing diplomatic ties with China, Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro made a historic, fruitful trip to China.Washington is critical of closer China-Arab ties? – “Totally ignore it,” a Saudi minister said as cooperation deepens.While the US keeps adding fuel to the fire of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict – its energy firms are after Ukraine’s energy assets.Germany must resist US attempt to push Berlin to the frontlines of a confrontational policy vis-à-vis China, German lawmaker says.Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi is creating a fan fever in China, as he is in China for a friendly match with Australia.