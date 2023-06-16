Chinese kites get warm welcome at Denmark's International Kite Festival

People fly kites during an international kite festival in Fanoe, Denmark, on June 13, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Fanoe, a small island off Denmark's west coast, has been aflutter with over 20,000 colorful kites bobbing against the sky, signaling that the China to Fanoe Culture Week, which runs until June 16, is at full swing.Also part of the vibrant scenery, a 20-meter-long Chinese dragon is "dancing" in the sky harmoniously with Mickey Mouse and Goofy, with swallows occasionally joining the aerial waltz.The unique weather pattern of Fanoe, characterized by a steady, forceful wind from the North Sea, breathes life into these magnificent airborne creations.As the gust sweeps unfettered across the island, it turns the expansive 14-kilometer stretch of beach into a paradise for over 5,000 exuberant kite fliers.The artistry and craftsmanship of Chinese traditional kites drew appraisal from international spectators, while the aerobatic precision and control required to maneuver these kites were a source of fascination and inspiration for many fellow kite flyers."Few people have the chance to go to China. Now we get 25 Chinese kite masters coming here, so more people can watch them closely and see the exquisite bamboo work," said Andreas Aagren, a seasoned kite enthusiast from Sweden."For me it's like...look at my arms," he says, showing the goosebumps he got in anticipation of the events.The China to Fanoe Culture Week also covers other activities that allow for a deeper appreciation of Chinese culture and cultural bonds."Such connections are traceable throughout our cultural heritage," Frank Jensen, the mayor of Fanoe, said at the opening ceremony of the culture week. "It's also easy to find parallels between ships and kites; they are both huge, colorful, and rely on the wind," he said.A testimony to the high level of interest, the two workshops on the ancient craft of shaping bamboo for kites and the art of maneuvering traditional Chinese kites were massively overbooked.As a side event, the Fanoe Art Museum is hosting an exhibition showcasing artifacts from the collection of the National Museum of Denmark, all linked to 18th- and 19th-century China.In addition, the Zhejiang Song & Dance Theatre and the Butterfly Girls Band will entertain visitors with traditional Chinese music, dance, and acrobatics."A kite flying event has gradually grown into a grand cultural occasion, celebrating the intricate ties and cultural exchange between China and Fanoe," said Sofie Valbjorn, chairwoman of the board of the Association of China to Fanoe.