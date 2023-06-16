People donate blood on World Blood Donor Day around world

Volunteers donate blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at a blood donation center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A volunteer donates blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at a blood donation center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member demonstrates a bag of donated blood on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A volunteer (L) donates blood on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)