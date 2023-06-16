PHOTO / WORLD
Parts of Britain in the grip of heatwave
By Xinhua Published: Jun 16, 2023 12:21 PM
A man carries deckchairs at Hyde Park in London, Britain, on June 15, 2023. Parts of Britain are in the grip of a heatwave currently.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman sits in a pedalo at Hyde Park in London, Britain, on June 15, 2023. Parts of Britain are in the grip of a heatwave currently.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man jogs at Hyde Park in London, Britain, on June 15, 2023. Parts of Britain are in the grip of a heatwave currently.(Photo: Xinhua)

People rest on deckchairs in the shade of trees at Hyde Park in London, Britain, on June 15, 2023. Parts of Britain are in the grip of a heatwave currently.(Photo: Xinhua)

