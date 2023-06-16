PHOTO / WORLD
Record exports
By VCG Published: Jun 16, 2023 11:31 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, 2023, saying that Russia's overall exports in 2022 have broken a 10-year record and reached $592 billion. Photo: VCG

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, 2023, saying that Russia's overall exports in 2022 have broken a 10-year record and reached $592 billion. Photo: VCG



 
RELATED ARTICLES
Pakistan reportedly pays yuan for Russian oil, boosting global function

Pakistan has reportedly paid with yuan for an oil trade with Russia, the South Asian country's petroleum minister ...

Share of Chinese yuan in Russian households' savings set to top 45%: VTB deputy CEO

Savings of Russian in the Chinese yuan will increase by a factor of two and reach 88 billion ...

GT Voice: China-Russia gas cooperation conducive to intl energy security

Despite the critical view from some Western politicians, energy cooperation has always been an important aspect of the ...