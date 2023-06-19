Chinese-Russian bilingual edition of 'Illustrated Classics' unveiled in Beijing, bridging literary traditions

The cover of How to Read Chinese Poetry by Cai Zongqi Photo: Courtesy of Cai Zongqi

The Chinese-Russian bilingual edition of the book series Illustrated Classics, translated by former Chinese Ambassador Yao Peisheng and Russian poets, was unveiled in Beijing on Sunday.Comprising three volumes—"Illustrated Classic of the Book of Songs," "Illustrated Classic of the Poetry in the Tang Dynasty," and "Illustrated Classic of the Lyrics in the Song Dynasty," the series features around a hundred poems in each volume. Accompanying the poems are exquisite illustrations created by renowned artists, including the late prominent painter Chen Peiqiu.During the book launch event, Yao expressed his belief that the publication of this series, which involved the translation of more than 300 classical Chinese poems over a six-year period, would serve as a gateway for Russian-speaking readers to delve deeper into the artistry, inspiration, and techniques of ancient Chinese poets.He believed that traditional Chinese culture encompasses a wide range of elements, and classic literary works are one of its most significant components. Introducing these classics to foreign audiences holds great significance.Yao also acknowledged the challenges of translating the profound and intricate Chinese language, emphasizing the necessity of collaborative efforts to ensure accuracy and authenticity in the translations during the launch event.The official publication of the book received a congratulatory letter from former Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Zhaoxing, who lauded its contribution to fostering mutual exchanges of classic literary works between China and foreign countries, describing it as "valuable and meaningful."Shen Guofang, former assistant minister of foreign affairs, former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and former Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, praised Yao's efforts to promote cultural exchanges between China and Russia."As China's national strength grows and its international influence and role rise, there is a greater need for us to do more to spread traditional Chinese culture and make the world understand China better," Shen told the Shanghai-based newspaper Xinmin Evening News.Yao Peisheng, a member of the China Public Diplomacy Association and a senior translator affiliated with the Translators Association of China, has a notable career in diplomacy and translation. After graduating from the Russian Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University in 1969, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1973, serving as the Chinese ambassador to various countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, between 1995 and 2005. He retired in 2006 and has dedicated himself to promoting classical Chinese literature and circulating the literary works between Russia and China.Global Times