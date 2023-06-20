Russian imports nearly reach pre-crisis levels - Federal Customs Service

Russian imports have almost reached pre-crisis levels both in value and in physical terms, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).



"After a drop in March-April last year, starting from July, we have seen a stable recovery in foreign trade. Especially in imports, we have almost recovered to pre-crisis volumes in value and physical terms," Davydov said.



The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place on June 14-17. The SPIEF has been a major economic event in Russia every year since 1997. It has grown into one of the world's leading platforms for discussing key issues of the global economy. In 2023, the SPIEF was held under the motto "Sovereign development is the foundation of a just world. Let us join forces for future generations."





