Summer art festival offers diverse performances

The Open Door to Art summer art festival will present 76 performances including classical music, jazz, Chinese folk music and opera from July 2 to August 31, its organizer The Forbidden City Concert Hall said on Tuesday. There will also be 12 art-themed summer camps including percussion, chorus, recitation, pipa, guqin, and Peking Opera.



The festival will also offer three 12-hour marathons of jazz and world music, Chinese music, and Chinese folk songs.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the summer art festival. Xu Jian, president of Beijing Poly Forbidden City Theater Management Co, which owns the Forbidden City Concert Hall, said that international musicians including Raphaela Gromes from Germany, Pierre Brahin from France and Liron Man from Israel will be performing at the festival.



As China chic and Chinese style have become a new trend among young people, the festival will also host 27 Chinese-style performances, with traditional instruments such as the pipa and erhu, said Xu.



For the very first time, the festival will work with the culture and tourism sectors in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, in order to present intangible cultural heritage and tourism products.



