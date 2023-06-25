Sao Paulo Coffee Festival kicks off in Brazil

A staff member poses for a photo in front of a coffee artwork during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A visitor watches coffee roasting equipment during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A staff member presents a cup of coffee during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Visitors learn to make coffee during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A staff member prepares coffee during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A staff member introduces products to visitors during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A staff member (R, front) prepares coffee during the Sao Paulo Coffee Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)