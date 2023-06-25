UK university students share passion for Chinese culture in Chinese language competition

Students pose with their certificates after the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in London, Britain, June 23, 2023. Students from 12 British universities competed in the regional final of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition on Friday, sharing their passion for the Chinese language and culture. Photo: Xinhua

Students from 12 British universities competed in the regional final of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition on Friday, sharing their passion for the Chinese language and culture.Held at the University College London, the competition included two contests, one for eight non-Chinese-majored students and the other for ten Chinese-majored students.Sebastian Louis Jackson, a student in physics from Heriot-Watt University, won the champion title in the non-Chinese-majored category of the competition.Having been learning Chinese since middle school and having been to China, Jackson said he loves both ancient and modern Chinese history.During the competition, each contestant showcased their Chinese language proficiency through five tasks, namely speech, quiz, self-produced video, talent show, and impromptu Q&A.For talent shows, most contestants brought to the stage performances featuring traditional Chinese culture, such as a tea-making ceremony, martial arts, and Chinese musical instrument Guzheng."It's important to have a solid understanding of the ancient Chinese culture," said Melania El Khayat from the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London, adding that the ancient Silk Road is "a great example of intercultural exchanges of not only goods but also ideas."Her talent show, a Chinese dance, received a big round of applause from the audience. She won the third prize in the Chinese-majored category.Speaking Chinese "gives people, young people in particular, tremendous opportunities in life for career development," Dolores Kelly, former chairperson of the All Party Group on China in the Northern Ireland Assembly, told Xinhua.In addition to the top three places in the two contest categories, prizes such as "most popular contestant" and "best talent show" were also awarded to contestants.Four winning contestants were given the opportunity to compete in this year's global finals of the "Chinese Bridge" competition in China.Launched in 2002, "Chinese Bridge" is an annual competition aimed at arousing the enthusiasm of students in various countries to learn Chinese and strengthen the world's understanding of the Chinese language and culture.

A student from University of Manchester speaks during the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in London, Britain, June 23, 2023.