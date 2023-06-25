Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin to be fully powered by green energy for the first time

A press conference on the Summer Davos Forum is held in Beijing on June 20, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

The 2023 Summer Davos Forum completed a green power deal with a new energy company, marking the first time Tianjin will use green power to hold a large event, the Guangming Daily reported on Sunday.The green power transaction reached one million kilowatt hours of electricity, equivalent to saving 320 tons of standard coal and reducing 800 tons of carbon dioxide.Experts noted that green power can not only meet the low-carbon energy demand of the event organizer, but also help promote green, healthy and sustainable development for future events.Accelerating the expansion of the green power trading and raising public awareness of green electricity coincides with the concept of the green organization of the Summer Davos Forum, according to Xing Ligong, director of the market department of the Tianjin Electricity Trading Center.Xing added that green power refers to electricity that emits close to zero carbon dioxide during the production process. Currently, green power traded in China mainly encompasses solar power and wind power.The green electricity used in the Summer Davos Forum is sourced from wind power generated in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The transaction utilizes blockchain technology through a green power trading platform, ensuring that each unit of green power is verifiable and traceable.The Summer Davos meeting will be held from June 27 to 29, attracting around 1,500 participants from across business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia. It will renew momentum for innovation and entrepreneurship to drive growth and a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy.Global Times