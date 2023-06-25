Young Chinese tackle stress, navigate to hope during toughest job season

A large-scale job fair at the first Three Gorges Talent Festival in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality attracts many job seekers, on May 14, 2023. Photo: VCG

New way of releasing pressure

As graduation season approaches, Zhang Mingqian's unusual career path becomes even more evident to her. As a 37-year-old housewife, Zhang never imagined that one day she would become a professional shopper at the Yonghe Lama Temple in Beijing, purchasing protective amulets or bracelets made of incense ash, mainly for young people who are a decade younger than her.She also never expected that so many graduates would visit temples to worship Buddha as a popular "remedy" to cope with their pressure during the toughest job season.Unlike the specter of bleakness in employment prospects in China as portrayed by the Western media - young Chinese have willingly fallen into a state of self-anesthetization, Zhang feels that during her interactions with the group, they showed desires, ideas, and clear plans for the future.Experts pointed out that the popularity of Buddha worship among Chinese graduates should not be simply equated with a "serious decline of the Chinese economy" or a "lack of ambition among the young generation" as some Western media outlets have hyped, but should be seen as a consolation for their perplexed souls, a way to deal with their anxieties and a yearning for a meaningful career.The COVID-19 pandemic, the record high in the number of graduates and the rapid pace of social change brought about by the internet era have created certain problems and challenges for young people entering society today more than ever before. However, Chinese youth are determined to purse a life with the meaning of success being defined by their values, not traditional social norms. As they navigate the winding road of life, they are full of hope.

A female student prays for blessings at a temple in Xi 'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 5, 2023. Photo: IC

Multiple sources of stress

Thrive against adversity

A staff member disseminates corporate recruitment information via live stream, at the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Southwest China's Sichuan Province,on February 17, 2023. Photo: Xinhua