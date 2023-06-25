Trends: Pig-view rooms make headlines

Photo: Xinhua

Recently, certain hotel rooms have been making headlines for their hefty price of 8,888 yuan ($1,380) a night. What makes these rooms so special that people would pay such a high price? They are located right next to a pigsty, hence their name "pig-view" rooms.While the concept of pig-view rooms may seem like a gimmick, it is not merely a meaningless publicity stunt. The pig farming industry has undergone a transformation as waves of new farmers have brought in fresh ideas. The pig-view rooms are merely creative marketing tools. What truly deserves our attention is the new landscape and innovative approaches to rural revitalization that these pig-view rooms reflect.A tourist lately raised a complaint about an issue with tickets to the Lushan Scenic Area in Jiangxi Province, where tourists find themselves getting charged for every little thing. Similar issues involving multiple management entities and repeated charges have led to tourist grievances.Nowadays, tourists are increasingly focused on the quality of their travel experience. If relevant services and local governments fail to keep up and cannot deliver a worthwhile experience, even the most beautiful scenery may lose its appeal.If a scenic area has flaws in its services, they can easily be magnified through word-of-mouth and ultimately lead to a damaged reputation.Not hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup may not necessarily be a bad thing for China. It is crucial for Chinese soccer to recognize this reality. The immediate focus should be on emphasizing youth training and development with an eye on elevating the genuine level of Chinese soccer.If significant financial resources are available, they should be invested in the youth training programs and league development. Even from a competitive standpoint, after the era of big spending, the strength for Chinese Super League clubs participating in the Club World Cup as hosts would be quite limited.