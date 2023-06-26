49 cars catch fire at racing event in Botswana

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the ruins of burnt cars in Jwaneng mining town about 165 kilometers west of Gaborone, Botswana. Forty-nine vehicles caught fire in Jwaneng mining town Sunday afternoon in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.(Photo: Xinhua)

About 49 vehicles caught fire at Jwaneng mining town around 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.The owners of the vehicles returned to a shock at the designated parking spot after witnessing the Toyota Desert Race. Most of the cars were burnt to ashes, while some were still burning.No deaths or injuries have been recorded so far. The police are still investigating the cause of the fire.