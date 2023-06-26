49 cars catch fire at racing event in Botswana

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the ruins of burnt cars in Jwaneng mining town about 165 kilometers west of Gaborone, Botswana. Forty-nine vehicles caught fire in Jwaneng mining town Sunday afternoon in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.(Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the ruins of burnt cars in Jwaneng mining town about 165 kilometers west of Gaborone, Botswana. Forty-nine vehicles caught fire in Jwaneng mining town Sunday afternoon in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.(Photo: Xinhua)
A police officer makes a phone call at the site where cars were burnt to ashes in Jwaneng mining town located about 165km west of Gaborone, Botswana, on June 25, 2023. Forty-nine vehicles caught fire in Jwaneng mining town Sunday afternoon in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.(Photo: Xinhua)
A firefighter tries to put out fire at a site where most of the cars were burnt to ashes in Jwaneng mining town located about 165km west of Gaborone, Botswana, on June 25, 2023. Forty-nine vehicles caught fire in Jwaneng mining town Sunday afternoon in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.(Photo: Xinhua)